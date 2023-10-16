Samtec Opens New Design, Manufacturing Center In Taiwan

Samtec, Inc., has announced the grand opening of its new design and manufacturing center in Taiwan that will design, develop, and build leading edge connector products for multiple industries, including data com, telecom, artificial intelligence, machine learning, test and measurement, industrial, and medical.

The state-of-the-art 70,000 square foot facility (6,503 square meter) consists of three floors of manufacturing, new product development and engineering, machine and equipment design, and connector and cable assembly. The manufacturing capabilities primarily focus on Samtec’s precision RF product line, which are used in the wireless infrastructure, aerospace and defense, computer, and test and measurement industries.

“The new Taiwan Design Center allows Samtec to produce increased quantities of next-generation interconnect product. In turn, this empowers our customers and partners to drive innovation and remain at the forefront of their markets,” said Brian Vicich, Samtec’s Vice President of Engineering. “The Taiwan Design Center enables Samtec to realize its aggressive new product development roadmap, while leveraging Taiwan’s wealth of talented associates to achieve our engineering and manufacturing goals.”

The Taiwan Design Center is the latest addition to Samtec’s global design, manufacturing and customer service footprint in support of Samtec Sudden Service®. In 2023, Samtec opened a Singapore Distribution Hub, built and fitted a new cable manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania (USA), and began expanding the Vietnam and Costa Rica manufacturing facilities.

Samtec serves customers in over 125 countries. With 22 sales offices, 13 design centers, and 14 operations/inventory locations across the globe, Samtec’s Sudden Service® supports a customer base of 50,000+, spanning well known global tech giants to universities and small start-ups. Samtec sells directly to customers as well as through highly respected distribution partners.

About Samtec

Founded in 1976, Samtec is a privately held, $1 billion global manufacturer of a broad line of electronic interconnect solutions, including High-Speed Board-to-Board, High-Speed Cables, Mid-Board and Panel Optics, Precision RF, Flexible Stacking, and Micro/Rugged components and cables. Samtec Technology Centers are dedicated to developing and advancing technologies, strategies and products to optimize both the performance and cost of a system from the bare die to an interface 100 meters away, and all interconnect points in between. With 40+ international locations and products sold in more than 125 different countries, Samtec’s global presence enables its unmatched customer service.

