The CVCO55FL-0200-0239 VCO operates from 200 to 239 MHz and has phase noise of -123 dBc/Hz at a 10 kHz offset and output power of +8.5 dBm. The VCO is packaged in a 0.5 in. x 0.5 in. SMD package and its input voltage is 5 VDC with current consumption of 25 mA.

