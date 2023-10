The 2510B Series dual-channel handheld oscilloscopes include the 2515B and 2516B for industrial applications that provide isolation between all inputs and safety ratings of up to 1000 VDC, and the 2511B and 2512B are a non-isolated design. Maximum sample rate is 1 GSa/s, memory depth is 12 Mpts, a 6000-count DMM has dedicated terminals for voltage measurements and scope/meter trend plot functions for logging measurement data.

B&K PRECISION

(11)