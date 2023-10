The QPD1425L is a 375 W GaN on SiC HEMT that operates from 1.2 to 1.4 GHz with 56.3 dBm of saturated output power, 17 dB of large-signal gain, and 75% drain efficiency. The device supports CW and pulsed operation, bias is +65 VDC and the device is housed in an NI-400 package that measures 10.16 x 10.16 x 4.06 mm.

