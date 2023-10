This cable assembly designed for millimeter-wave testing has minimal phase variation of +/-4.5 deg. and amplitude of +/-0.08 dB, stability in flexure and durability of at least 50,000 tick-tock cycles. The cable is wrapped 180 deg. on a 2.25 in. radius mandrel. A ruggedized port-side NMD connector is also available.

JUNKOSHA

(3)