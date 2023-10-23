Altum RF Announces Sales Representative Agreement with MEV Elektronik Service GmbH   

Altum RF, a supplier of high-performance RF to millimeter-wave semiconductor solutions for next generation markets and applications, announces a sales representative agreement with MEV Elektronik Service GmbH (MEV), covering customers located in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

MEV specializes in providing engineering and technical support for the electronic components, modules and systems it distributes. MEV also offers expertise and relationships in the industrial automation, communications technology, aerospace and defense and medical industries.

“As we continue to expand our sales and technical resources, we are pleased to announce this sales representative agreement with MEV,” stated Greg Baker, Altum RF CEO. “With a solid team of sales engineers, we feel confident MEV will effectively assist our customers with excellent technical, customer service and logistics support.”

Wiho Herkenhoff, Manager Marketing & Quality Assurance, MEV, responded, “Altum RF’s technically advanced microwave and millimeter-wave products are an ideal addition to our line card offering. Altum RF’s ongoing product development helps expand our product offering in the aerospace and defense, SATCOM and communications technology markets. We are optimistic about this partnership and our future collaboration to support customers with optimal products for high-technology applications.”

Altum RF is an international company, with strategic partnerships and office locations that span the globe to support its growing product portfolio.

ABOUT ALTUM RF

Established by leading experts in the RF/microwave industry, Altum RF designs high-performance RF to millimeter-wave semiconductor solutions for next generation markets and applications. We work closely with our customers and partners to ensure superior technical support and customer service. With the help of our exceptional global partners, we can significantly shorten product development cycles by managing the entire supply chain from design to packaging, testing and qualification.

Altum RF develops a broad range of products for commercial and industrial applications, with strategic roadmaps to rapidly expand our product portfolio. Our engineers use decades of modeling expertise and system applications knowledge to define the right products for the most challenging requirements. Using proven technologies like GaAs and GaN, we are able to deliver optimal products in terms of RF performance, level of integration and cost. Whether your project is for telecom, 5G/6G, SATCOM, radar sensors, test and measurement, aerospace and defense, or ISM applications, discover Altum RF as your next RF semiconductor partner.

ABOUT MEV-ELEKTRONIK SERVICE GmBH

MEV Elektronik Service GmbH is a distributor/ stocking rep. and manufacturers’ representative for electronic components, modules and systems. Special emphasis is placed on optimum technical service and consultation by 15 engineers to support the customers in Germany as well as in Central and Eastern Europe, while concentrating on state-of-the-art applications in leading market segments. Apart from the design-in oriented distribution, MEV focuses also on logistics concepts and services precisely adapted to individual customer needs, the open, honest and reliable partnership being the basis of the successful cooperation with customers and suppliers and within the team.

