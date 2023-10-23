Mil-Con, Inc. Launches Redesigned Website!

Mil-Con is excited to announce the launch of its redesigned website, www.mil-coninc.com

With a sleek, modern design and a new, user-friendly interface featuring improved navigation and search functionality, our updated website provides visitors an intuitive way to learn about Mil-Con’s Radio Connector and Cable Assembly solutions, view our expanded product line, and download technical resources.

Our new website is full of updated products and new technologies that may surprise even our closest customers”, Mil-Con’s CEO Mike Machura stated. “Critical information is presented in a clear and direct format providing customers with an efficient resource for Mil-Con’s extensive offering. We are confident customers will rely upon Mil-Con’s new website to advance military radio performance.”

About Mil-Con, Inc.:

Established in the United States in 1983, Mil-Con, an affiliate of The Phoenix Company of Chicago, has developed into a leader in the design and development of standard and custom connectors and cable assemblies for military hand-held, manpack, and vehicular-mounted radio systems. Mil-Con proudly serves the following markets and applications: Military Handheld Radios, Military Ground Systems, Special Operations, Military Aerospace, and Military Maritime.

