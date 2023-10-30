Sylatech Signals Growth with Expansion into U.S. Markets

Leading aerospace design, engineering, and manufacturing business Sylatech has announced a new milestone with the expansion of its business in the US with the opening of a facility at Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania, operated by Diplex Inc.

Sylatech North America takes forward the next generation of development for the company, having had experience of working with prime customers for a number of years.

Robert Lowther, Sylatech’s Sales Director, said: “The establishment of Sylatech North America demonstrates our firm ambition to grow our sales in this key territory.

“Sylatech has worked with prime customers in the USA including Collins Aerospace and Honeywell Aerospace for many years, and we see significant market opportunities in the aerospace, defense and space sectors for our antennas, waveguide subsystems and assemblies.”

With a heritage spanning 59 years in delivering precision custom engineering solutions for our customers, Sylatech’s service offering spans two core technologies:

RF and Microwave – custom design and manufacture of microwave systems, subsystems, assemblies, and components

Investment Casting Foundry – manufacturing precision metal parts through lost wax investment casting.

Joe D’Agostino, Vice President of Diplex commented “We are excited and proud to be part of Sylatech’s North American growth and expansion plans. Establishing a Sylatech presence in North America, providing first-level technical support, and stocking products will improve customer service and provide a foundation for growth for Sylatech. Providing services on behalf of Sylatech in North America lines up well with the distribution and marketing services that Diplex provides”.

As a beneficiary of the leading aerospace change program, Sharing in Growth, Sylatech is undertaking a business transformation program, to achieve profitable growth and drive Sylatech towards ‘world class’ in the operation and performance of the business.

The Sylatech team work alongside Sharing in Growth’s highly experienced coaches, as they share their industry expertise across several disciplines, including leadership, strategy, culture, lean manufacturing, and business development.

