PASSIVE PLUS New Catalogs & Brochures 

Passive Plus (PPI) has launched a series of catalogs & brochures which can be found on PPI’s website,www.passiveplus.com. The new series of updated catalogs represent PPI’s complete product offerings. Individual component information, such as series datasheets, S-Parameter data, and Modelithics® Modeling Data can be found on the website.



PPI has launched the following new and updated catalogs:



· High-Q Capacitor Catalog –High-Q/Low ESR Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitors



· High Power Components – For High Current/High Voltage Applications



· High Frequency Components – DC to 67GHz: Capacitors, Resistors, Inductors, Single Layer Capacitors



· Non-Magnetic Components – High-Q Capacitors, High Power Custom Assemblies, Variable Capacitors, Thin Film Components, Single Layer Capacitors



· Single Layer Capacitors – Custom specification capacitors: Edge to Edge, Border Cap, Twin Cap, Arrays



· Thin Film Components – Precision Resistors, Chip Attenuators, Resistor Arrays, Patterned Substrates, Thermal Conductors



· Variable Trimmer Capacitors – Air Plate, Sapphire, Tubular, Film Trim, and 3mm Trimmers



· Commercial High Voltage Capacitors – COG/NP0, X7R, Y5V & Z5U High Voltage Capacitors



· GMC Series – General Purpose Capacitors, large capacitance values in small sizes



Also available on the website is the complete PPI RF & Microwave Components Catalog (and additional brochures for the other PPI product lines) and a High-Q Capacitor Cross Reference Chart. Separate Resource and Quality pages on the website provide Technical Videos and Presentations, Broadband Application Note, Hand Soldering Guide, Tape and Reel Specifications, RoHS, REACH, ISO Certification form, and PPI Terms and Conditions of Sale.

Included on the website is a new engineering tool—C.A.P. or Capacitor Application Program, www.passiveplus.net. C.A.P. allows engineers to insert capacitor requirements (Cap value, Frequency) producing Scattering Matrices (S2P), ESR, Q & Impedance Charts, and data sheets according to the engineer’s specifications.

Datasheets S-Parameters, and Modelithics® substrate/pad scalable simulated models can be found at https://www.passiveplus.com/.

Always committed to producing the highest quality product on the market, Passive Plus maintains a fully equipped R&D and testing facility ensuring a wide range of superior RF, Microwave, and Broadband Components. Passive Plus works with requesting engineers to determine the best component for their applications.

Passive Plus is known for our outstanding Customer Service, high quality product line, competitive pricing, and quick delivery times (stock to 8 weeks). While other companies are pushing out their lead-times for product delivery, we are committed to delivering our quality components as quickly as possible.

Passive Plus is a manufacturer of high-performance RF/Microwave passive components specializing in High-Q, Low ESR/ESL Capacitors, Broadband Capacitors, Single Layer Capacitors, Non-Magnetic Chip Resistors and Thin Film Resistors, and Trimmer Capacitors for the Medical, Semiconductor, Military, Broadcast, and Telecommunications Industries.

Passive Plus is ISO 9001:2015 certified.

Contact Passive Plus directly at +1 (631) 425-0938 or sales@passiveplus.com for quotes, pricing, orders, custom requests, or specific engineering questions.

