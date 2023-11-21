Exportable Multiband Miniature Transceiver (E-MMT)

Operating at 400 to 470 MHz, 1000 to 1999 MHz, 2 to 2.5 GHz, 4.4 to 6 GHz, and 14.4 to 15.35 GHz, the E-MMT provides reliable, secure IP channels for voice, data, and video over hundreds of miles at data rates up to 100 Mb/s. The transceiver can be programmed with legacy and custom waveforms and can store more than a dozen field-selectable waveforms. It can operate with any CDL-compliant platform, including all types of aircraft and ground terminals. The transceiver requires a DC supply of 10 to 33 V and consumes 24 W. AES and Type-1 encryption are supported and integrated video compression and decompression supports MPEG-2, Brite Star, MISB 601.1, MISB 601.2 and H.264/MPEG-4 AVC/Part 10. It can receive and transmit video, telemetry data, and arbitrary Ethernet traffic.

