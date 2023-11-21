GNSS Pattern Antenna System

The 16300-D is a 16-array GPS/GNSS anti-jamming controlled-reception pattern antenna (CRPA) system that uses beamforming techniques to eliminate interference to ensure the uninterrupted operation of GNSS receivers in the presence of up to 15 jamming sources. This system supports various messaging formats and integrates seamlessly with civil and military GNSS receivers deployed on land, sea, and air platforms (including unmanned systems) and fixed installations. The TUALAJ 16300-D has a bandwidth of up to 30 MHz, requires a DC supply from 12 to 32 V and consumes less than 25 W. It is housed in an enclosure measuring 25 x 25 x 13.3 cm and meets the MIL-STD-810G (environmental) and MIL-STD-461F (EMI/EMC) standards.

TUALCOM

(3)