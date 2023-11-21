Non-Magnetic HV/RF Teflon Capacitors

The combination of pure PTFE and a proprietary electroplating process produces non-magnetic capacitors with very high performance that ensures a strong molecular bond between the PTFE and the copper layer to eliminate corona. The NRP Series is available in standard models as well as custom versions based on customer specifications. Capacitance is 0.8 to 125 pF, peak working voltage is 10 kV, peak test voltage is 6 to 15 kV at 2.3 to 28 A, Q is at 5000, insulation resistance is 106 mohms, and operating temperature is -55° C to +125° C, and temperature coefficient is 5 ppm/ °C. The capacitors measure 0.5 by 1.6 in. and weigh 4 oz.

CRANE AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS (POLYFLON)

