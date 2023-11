The TMC810-1 and TMC811-1 are the first two products in a family of broadband, low-loss, 50-ohm baluns that cover 3 to 18, 11 to 65, and 27 to 100 GHz. The TMC810-1 and TMC811-1 have a mid-band insertion loss of 2 dB, balanced ports with 0.4 dB amplitude and 1 deg. phase matching, and a common mode rejection of 35 dB.

