The MultiHaul™TG T261 terminal unit connects to a MultiHaul TG distribution node to provide high-speed, reliable connectivity. The T261 measures 4.3 x 6.2 x 2 in., making it easy to install on almost any exterior surface. Its scanning antenna automatically aligns and connects with the nearest distribution node, eliminating the need for a laptop or mobile device to access a configuration program.

SIKLU

(5)

print