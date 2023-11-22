The Enterprise+ Series directional coupler is a tapered stripline design that couples off a defined fraction of signal with high directivity and minimal loss. The availability of a wide range of coupling values makes this series helpful in optimizing the signal distribution required in passive and active DAS applications. The frequency range is 694 to 3,800 MHz, VSWR is 1.3:1, PIM is -155 dBc, power handling is 300 W average, and directivity is 20 dB minimum.

MICROLAB

(4)

print