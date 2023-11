These 21 electromechanical relay switch models provides coverage of L, S, C, X, Ku, K and Ka bands up to 43 GHz. The designs have failsafe, latching, or normally open actuators and are equipped with TTL logic, position indicators, suppression diodes and solder pins. Either +12 or +28 VDC supplies power to the switches, and they use 2.92-mm female connectors.

FAIRVIEW MICROWAVE

