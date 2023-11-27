Modelithics is Pleased to Introduce EDA Integrity Solutions as a Modelithics Reseller for Israel

Modelithics®, the industry leader in providing innovative and high-quality custom modeling and measurement services for RF, microwave and millimeter-wave electronic devices, is pleased to introduce EDA Integrity Solutions (EDAis), a leading Electronic Design Automation distributor and Solutions provider of tools, training, and services as a Modelithics reseller.

EDAis mission is to deliver first-time-success for today’s high-end electronic hardware systems. To achieve this mission EDAis engages in partnerships with world leading companies like Cadence Design Systems for IC-Package-PCB design and Zuken`s E3 for their leading cabling solutions. EDAis serves over 700 companies from all sectors: military, semiconductors, communication, consumer, medical, education, automotive, and others.

As a Modelithics reseller, EDAis will be able to assist and support the requirements of design engineers in Israel by providing high-precision active and passive simulation models for radio frequency (RF) and microwave fields for Modelithics’ flagship product, the Modelithics COMPLETE Library, which represents more than 27,000 components from over 70 component and IC vendors, supporting multiple EDA software platforms. Also available is the mmWave & 5G Library, System Components Library™ and the COMPLETE+3D Library. The COMPLETE+3D Library includes Modelithics extension collection of CLR component models, plus over 500 3D Geometry models.

In addition, EDAis will be representing Modelithics’ broad array of highest quality, RF/microwave/mm-wave Characterization and Modeling services, including Modelithics’ world-class GaN modeling and 3D Electromagnetic modeling capabilities.

The Modelithics library options as well as characterization and modeling services are available now from EDAis. Please contact EDAis at mailto:sales@eda.co.il or visit www.eda.co.il/ more information.

