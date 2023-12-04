Mouser Electronics Unveils Technical Resource Site for Engineering Smart Home Devices

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, explores how to seamlessly connect, control, and automate all our home devices with its all-encompassing Smart Home resource center. Mouser makes it easy and accessible to navigate complex networks including Matter, Thread, and Wi-Fi 6, helping electronic design engineers keep up with the latest trends. Smart home systems that were once siloed can be designed to work together.

Informative articles, such as how to use Microchip’s integrated graphics and touch curiosity kit to enable home automation, enable users to gain knowledge from tailored content, backed by decades of expertise from top industry leaders. Mouser has partnered with leading manufacturers to create this exclusive resource hub that documents innovative solutions and cutting-edge products to support designers and industry professionals in their home projects. Readers will be empowered to build a smarter home with dozens of engaging eBooks, articles, and blogs detailing the significant advancements in connectivity.

Mouser stocks the industry’s widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, including the following solutions for smart home applications:

Qorvo Wi-Fi 6 & 6E Solutions delivers broader coverage for the entire smart home, office building, or outdoor space. With multiple RF standards coexisting with Wi-Fi networks, Qorvo’s BAW (Bulk Acoustic Wave) filter technology helps designers meet system-level specifications in Wi-Fi 6 and 6E while mitigating cross-over interferences. It supports applications like office buildings, wireless routers, smart homes, and more.

Nordic Semiconductor nRF7002 Wi-Fi 6 Companion IC provides seamless connectivity and Wi-Fi-based location and is designed to be used alongside Nordic’s existing nRF products, as well as a wide range of non-Nordic host devices. The Nordic Semiconductor nRF7002 Wi-Fi 6 Companion IC can also be used in conjunction with non-Nordic host devices. It features an nRF5340 host processor connected to the nRF7002 via QSPI.

M5Stack M5GO IoT Starter Kit V2.7 is a cost-effective kit that contains core controller M5GO + 6 expansion units with different functions. It features a Microsoft Azure authentication device, 16MB flash, and an integrated HD IPS display panel with various hardware peripherals. The kit offers finely tuned RF circuitry for stable and reliable wireless communication and a 2-inch IPS display panel. This kit is ideal for STEM education, smart homes, IoT controllers, and more.

Espressif Systems ESP32-C6-DevKitC-1 Development Board integrates complete Wi-Fi, Bluetooth ® LE, Zigbee ® , and thread functions, with ports to supply power to the board, as well as for communication with the ESP32-C6 chip. The development board is well suited for applications like industrial automation, healthcare, and smart homes.

LE, Zigbee , and thread functions, with ports to supply power to the board, as well as for communication with the ESP32-C6 chip. The development board is well suited for applications like industrial automation, healthcare, and smart homes. Amphenol RF External Antennas send and receive RF signals and are designed to mate with a broad range of RF connector interfaces or be mounted directly to a PCB. These antennas are available as either monopoles or dipoles and are typically used for higher power transmission and reception. These antennas are ideal for wireless routers, set-top boxes, WLAN/WWAN, surveillance cameras, and IoT applications.

To learn more, visit https://resources.mouser.com/smart-home/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

(13)