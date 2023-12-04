steute Technologies restructures its business fields

steute Technologies, an international technology company for top-quality switches, intelligent sensors and innovative wireless systems, has announced a comprehensive restructuring of its business fields.

With immediate effect, the company will now appear on the market with three divisions: Meditec, Leantec and Controltec. These new divisions are the result of a strategic repositioning in order to meet the current demands of the market and to provide a clearer orientation for customers.

In its Meditec division, steute develops and produces user interfaces for medical devices in the OR and diagnostics. steute also supports customers worldwide with the complex approval process for medical products. An additional focus of the Meditec division is the realisation of interoperability according to the concept of Service-oriented Device Connectivity (SDC).

Leantec is the new division for digital shop floor solutions. With its own “nexy” brand, it facilitates the realisation of intelligent Industry 4.0 communication networks for optimal material flow management. A full service is offered – from planning and implementation to maintenance.

The Controltec division includes all top-quality switches and sensors for machine and plant engineering from the former business fields Extreme, Automation and Industrial Wireless. All products on the Controltec website (www.steute-controltec.com) are available from its integrated steute Online Shop.

The restructuring of the company and its divisions is accompanied by a new website design in twelve languages. From the new corporate website www.steute.com, which presents the company and its umbrella brand with the claim “Applied Intelligence”, visitors can access the individual websites of the three new divisions.

With these changes, steute is reinforcing its market position and underlining its commitment to innovation, customer orientation and technological excellence.

https://www.steute.com/en-us/

Business fields

steute USA, Inc.

901 Ethan Allen Highway

Suite 102

Ridgefield

CT 06877

USA

–

info@steuteusa.com

steute Schaltgeräte GmbH & Co. KG

Brückenstr. 91

32584 Löhne

Deutschland

Isabel JOHNSON

Phone: +49 160 972 44 691

i.johnson@steute.com

