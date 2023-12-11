OFIL Airborne Announces First ROMLite OGI Hybrid Sale to Phoenix Heli-Flight

OFIL Airborne, a global leader in innovative gimbal systems, is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with Phoenix Heli-Flight, a renowned charter helicopter company that operates a fleet of ten helicopters out of Alberta, Canada. Phoenix Heli-Flight has recently placed an order for OFIL’s groundbreaking ROMLite OGI (Optical Gas Imaging) Hybrid system with radiometric HD LWIR sensors, plus a cooled MWIR imager for detecting methane, propane, and other hydrocarbon gases, marking the first-ever sale of its kind in North America.

The ROMLite Hybrid is a revolutionary airborne inspection system designed for a wide range of applications, including powerline inspection, pipeline inspection, firefighting, forestry work, and more. What sets it apart is its remarkable adaptability, as it can be seamlessly mounted on virtually any helicopter or fixed wing platform, as well as large drones. This flexibility allows Phoenix Heli-Flight to offer its clients a dynamic and versatile solution for various missions and platforms.

The ROMLite OGI Hybrid offers cutting-edge capabilities and performance leveraging its:

Compact, lightweight multispectral 4-sensors with 4 axis precision stabilization

High-definition LW Infrared sensor for detailed powerline inspection.

Cooled MWIR Gas Inspection sensor for methane and other hydrocarbon gas detection.

Low noise fiberoptic inertial measurement unit (IMU)

Fiberoptic network architecture offers ultra-high data bandwidth, allowing data to be recorded uncompressed with minimal latency

Highly intuitive and customizable Graphical Control Unit (GCU) for easy command of all sensor functions

Customizable payload sensor package

Geo-referenced video and image data

Various mounting system options due to its small form factor and 44 lb total weight

The anticipated delivery date for the ROMLite Hybrid is Q1 2024, and OFIL Airborne is proud to emphasize the ease of installation, enabling customers to become operational within just one day. The system’s fiber optic technology, with a single wire through the cabin, simplifies installation further.

“We are excited to embark on this journey with Phoenix Heli-Flight and look forward to working closely with them to meet their specific needs and develop innovative solutions that drive efficiency and success,” said Ray Hyland, Director of Airborne Solutions at OFIL Airborne. “We are particularly excited about this collaboration with Phoenix Heli-Flight due to their reputation as early technology adopters and their aggressive investments in drone technology.”

“We greatly appreciate OFIL’s forward-thinking approach in crafting the ROM OGI Hybrid, designed to be future-proof and adaptable to emerging technologies,” says Paul Spring, Operations Manager at Phoenix Heli-Flight. “The blend of OFIL’s extensive experience and their nimbleness in tailoring solutions aligns seamlessly with our vision.”

About OFIL Airborne

OFIL Airborne is a leading provider of cutting-edge gimbal systems designed for various aerial inspection applications. With a commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions, OFIL’s products offer unparalleled performance, adaptability, and ease of use. Backed by years of experience, the company continues to lead the industry with groundbreaking technology and a dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its partners and customers worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ofil-europe.com/.

