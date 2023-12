The D01-A3018-02 2-way power divider operates from 2 to 18 GHz and can handle an input power of 30 W. It provides isolation of 20 dB and has insertion loss of less than 1.6 dB. The power divider has an amplitude imbalance of ±0.6 dB and a phase imbalance of ±4 deg. It is available in an aluminum/chromate module that measures 57.11 x 32.5 mm and has female SMA connectors.

