C-band Pulsed GaN SSPA

Combining an array of 12 amplifiers, the liquid-cooled Model 2247 is a 30 kW peak pulsed transmitter capable of long and short pulses between 5.4 and 5.9 GHz. Designed for mission critical applications, the amplifier has a modular and distributed architecture with no single point of power supply or RF failure. With no cabling to disconnect, the transmitter allows fast field replacement of any drawer, and hot or muted swapping in less than 15 minutes.

