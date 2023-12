The SDR-ICS-43 digital repeater supports any combination of quad-band service in one body. Downlink frequencies are 617 to 652 MHz and uplink frequencies are 663 to 698 MHz. The repeater filters up to two non-contiguous channels with roll-off greater than 50 dBc, and has 5 dB of gain and RF output power of 43 dBm.

