The PS-500M2G-10B-SFF-MIL-SM is a 500 MHz to 2 GHz digitally-controlled phase shifter with phase shifting from 0 to 360 deg. with an insertion loss of 8 dB, amplitude error of ±0.06 dB, phase shift error of 0.3 deg., switching speed of 500 ns, and spurious rejection of -60 dBc.

QUANTIC PMI

