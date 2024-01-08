Altum RF Expands Backend Infrastructure in Eindhoven for Production and Reliability Testing 

Altum RF, a supplier of high-performance RF to millimeter-wave semiconductor solutions for next generation markets and applications, announces today its expanded production and reliability testing infrastructure in Eindhoven, Netherlands. The expansion supports growing business demands.

This investment in both production and reliability testing includes equipment and infrastructure to automate low- to medium-volume series production testing, allowing quick response to customer interest in Altum RF’s products. Also, Altum RF added more capability to do extensive over-temperature product reliability testing. This equipment includes an automated pick and place IC test system for RF and DC production test and high-temperature operating life (HTOL) system for product reliability testing.

“We continue to focus on expanding our product portfolio, and with it comes increased customer requests for products that have been extensively tested,” stated Greg Baker, Altum RF CEO. “To support these customers, we are focused on the backend activities that will allow us to quickly respond to customer needs and ensure our products offer consistent performance with high reliability and quality.”

Altum RF is an international company, with strategic partnerships and office locations that span the globe to support its growing product portfolio.

ABOUT ALTUM RF

Established by leading experts in the RF/microwave industry, Altum RF designs high-performance RF to millimeter-wave semiconductor solutions for next generation markets and applications. We work closely with our customers and partners to ensure superior technical support and customer service. With the help of our exceptional global partners, we can significantly shorten product development cycles by managing the entire supply chain from design to packaging, testing and qualification.

Altum RF develops a broad range of products for commercial and industrial applications, with strategic roadmaps to rapidly expand our product portfolio. Our engineers use decades of modeling expertise and system applications knowledge to define the right products for the most challenging requirements. Using proven technologies like GaAs and GaN, we are able to deliver optimal products in terms of RF performance, level of integration and cost. Whether your project is for telecom, 5G/6G, SATCOM, radar sensors, test and measurement, aerospace and defense, or ISM applications, discover Altum RF as your next RF semiconductor partner.

