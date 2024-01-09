Modelithics Expands Global Reach to Introduce Maojet Technology as a Modelithics Reseller for Taiwan

Tampa, Florida (January 9, 2024) –Modelithics®, the industry leader in providing innovative and high-quality custom modeling and measurement services for RF, microwave and millimeter-wave electronic devices, is pleased to introduce Maojet Technology Corp, a leading professional EDA tool and IP integrator and provider in Taiwan as a Modelithics reseller.

Maojet Technology’s mission is to make sure of the customer’s success through our successful integration, deep collaboration, and professional service among technology partners, Maojet and customers. Maojet offers EDA tool solutions from system level, RTL, to GDSII, to manufacture, and to PCB. In addition, Software, middleware and silicon IP solutions, from multimedia and communication application to fundamental building libraries, memories and macros.

As a Modelithics reseller, Maojet Technology will be able to assist and support the requirements of design engineers in Taiwan by providing high-precision active and passive simulation models for radio frequency (RF) and microwave fields for Modelithics’ flagship product, the Modelithics COMPLETE Library, which represents more than 27,000 components from over 70 component and IC vendors. Also available is the mmWave & 5G Library, System Components Library™ and the COMPLETE+3D Library. The COMPLETE+3D Library includes Modelithics extension collection of CLR component models, plus over 500 3D Geometry models.

In addition, Maojet Technology will be representing Modelithics’ broad array of highest quality, RF/microwave/mm-wave Characterization and Modeling services, including Modelithics’ world-class GaN modeling and 3D modeling capabilities.

The Modelithics library options as well as characterization and modeling services are available now from Maojet Technology. For more information, please contact Maojet Technology at www.maojet.com.tw/.

