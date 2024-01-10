PASSIVE PLUS Website Update

www.passiveplus.com

The Passive Plus (PPI) website presents the entire product line of PPI components, with datasheets that provide part numbering breakdown, mechanical and electrical specifications, and customizable options. The High-Q (>10,000) Capacitor line, the C (NP0 dielectric) and P (P90 dielectric) families, also provides S-Parameter data, Modelithics modeling data, and standard engineering design kits for the 0505 and 1111 case sizes. Custom Assemblies and Custom Capacitor Kit options are available with the option to submit requests and specifications directly through the website.

Also available on the website is the complete PPI RF & Microwave Components Catalog (and additional brochures for the other PPI product lines) and a High-Q Capacitor Cross Reference Chart. Separate Resource and Quality pages on the website provide Technical Videos and Presentations, Broadband Application Note, Hand Soldering Guide, Tape and Reel Specifications, RoHS, REACH, ISO Certification form, and PPI Terms and Conditions of Sale.

Included on the website is a new engineering tool—C.A.P. or Capacitor Application Program, www.passiveplus.net. C.A.P. allows engineers to insert capacitor requirements (Cap value, Frequency) producing Scattering Matrices (S2P), ESR, Q & Impedance Charts, and data sheets according to the engineer’s specifications.

Datasheets S-Parameters, and Modelithics® substrate/pad scalable simulated models can be found at https://www.passiveplus.com/.

Always committed to producing the highest quality product on the market, Passive Plus maintains a fully equipped R&D and testing facility ensuring a wide range of superior RF, Microwave, and Broadband Components. Passive Plus works with requesting engineers to determine the best component for their applications.

Passive Plus is known for our outstanding Customer Service, high quality product line, competitive pricing, and quick delivery times. While other companies are pushing out their lead-times for product delivery, we are committed to delivering our quality components as quickly as possible.

Passive Plus is a manufacturer of high-performance RF/Microwave passive components specializing in High-Q, Low ESR/ESL Capacitors, Broadband Capacitors, Single Layer Capacitors, Non-Magnetic Chip Resistors and Thin Film Resistors, and Trimmer Capacitors for the Medical, Semiconductor, Military, Broadcast, and Telecommunications Industries.

Passive Plus is ISO 9001:2015 certified.

Contact Passive Plus directly at +1 (631) 425-0938 or sales@passiveplus.com for quotes, pricing, orders, custom requests, or specific engineering questions.

