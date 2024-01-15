EM Microelectronic’s em|bleu Sets New Market Benchmark for BluetoothTM 5.4 in Tiny, Ultra-low Power Devices

In an era where technology races towards miniaturization with increased integration and minimum power consumption, the demand for more compact, energy-efficient devices with no compromise on performance has never been higher. With the Bluetooth low energy technology becoming ubiquitous, consumer-grade products are no longer sufficient to meet the very demanding standards of medical or automotive customers.

Responding to these market needs, EM Microelectronic raises the bar again by introducing its new em|bleu Bluetooth 5.4 chip. A proud product of Swiss engineering, em|bleu is the smallest and lowest power product of its kind in the market, with premium quality and service.

Where Compact Design Meets Power Efficiency

The em|bleu IC integrates a sleek design with power efficiency in the wireless technology arena. Engineered for peak performance in the most demanding use cases with the smallest footprint, this chip is the ideal solution for seamlessly embedding Bluetooth functionality into even the most size- and power-constrained devices.

“em|bleu marks a significant leap forward for devices where size and battery life are absolute musts,” says Dr. Michel Willemin, CEO of EM Microelectronic. “This product renews our commitment to serve our very demanding customers with maximum product performance in the smallest possible footprint and minimum energy needs.”

Precision Engineering for Healthcare Applications

In the fast growing and very demanding healthcare sector, where consistency and accuracy are essential, em|bleu is meticulously designed to fulfill these requirements. It enables reliable connectivity for a range of health monitoring devices, from blood pressure monitors to glucose tracking systems. em|bleu stands out as an ideal solution for healthcare applications transitioning towards an interconnected, patient-focused model of care.

A Versatile Powerhouse for Varied Industries

em|bleu also offers effective solutions across multiple other sectors, bringing a blend of energy-efficient features that meet diverse communication needs. In fitness trackers, em|bleu enables more compact designs with reliable, long-lasting performance. For smart home devices, em|bleu facilitates consistent and smooth connectivity, adding to the convenience and functionality of home automation. In the field of IoT, its robust RF performance and energy efficiency make it a suitable choice for a variety of devices, from sensors to smart city components. Across these diverse applications, em|bleu is recognized for its balanced approach to size, efficiency, and reliable operation, making it a valuable addition to a wide range of connected devices.

Advanced Connectivity with Bluetooth 5.4

By incorporating the latest Bluetooth 5.4 standards, em|bleu further improves the connection reliability, while adding new functionalities that unlock new use cases and increase the value to the end customer.

Long-term reliability

Based in Switzerland and a strategic company of The Swatch Group, EM’s watchmaking DNA is centered around outstanding engineering and quality, delivered with superior level of service. With its almost five decades of stability, EM offers its customers unmatched supply chain stability and long-term support commitment.

Ordering information

em|bleu is now available for mass production as P/N EM9305, backed by comprehensive reference designs, packaging options, and EM’s dedicated support team. For more information, visit em|bleu webpage.

About EM Microelectronic

EM Microelectronic, a company of the Swatch Group, designs and manufactures True Ultra-low power, low-voltage, digital, analog, and mixed-signal integrated circuits and modules for battery-operated and field-powered devices in wearable, consumer, automotive and industrial applications. A leading Swiss innovator for small portable devices and green IoT, EM has been serving the market with premium solutions since 1975.

For more information visit www.emmicroelectronic.com

