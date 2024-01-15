Guerrilla RF Reports New $1M PTMP Wireless Infrastructure Purchase Order

Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER), a leading provider of state-of-the-art radio frequency and microwave semiconductors, today announced an initial purchase order (PO) of $1.0 million for a new point-to-multipoint (PTMP) wireless infrastructure design win associated with its popular GRF2013 gain block. Delivery is scheduled for early second quarter 2024. Management estimates the upper end of the design win to offer a $3.5 million opportunity for calendar year 2024, of which the Company has only included $1.0 million in released projections. This is a new production ramp and adds to existing sales.

“The GRF2013 has proven to be one of our most popular high-performance amplifiers for a multitude of applications,” says Ryan Pratt, Guerrilla RF founder and chief executive officer. “In this instance, our signature gain block is being used within an access point for a new high-capacity 6 GHz PTMP network. This initial PO for the point-to-multipoint market is significant since it represents our first design win for an infrastructure-grade system utilizing the new WiFi 6E standard. The 6E protocol promises to yield sizable gains in subscriber capacity and network scalability for PTMP fixed wireless networks utilizing the expanded 160 MHz channels in the new, low-noise 6 GHz band.”

Operating over a frequency range of 0.05 to 8 GHz, the GRF2013 is just one of 25+ gain blocks included within the company’s extensive portfolio of semiconductor offerings. Each of these gain block variants has been tailored to accentuate specific combinations of gain, noise, linearity and compression performance over select frequency bands of operation. As with all components found within the Company’s portfolio, these gain blocks target wireless infrastructure applications demanding the highest level of performance.

About Guerrilla RF, Inc.

Founded in 2013, Guerrilla RF, Inc., develops and manufactures high-performance, state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) and microwave communication solutions for wireless OEMs in multiple high-growth market segments, including network infrastructure for 5G/4G macro and small cell base stations, SATCOM, cellular repeaters/DAS, automotive telematics, military communications, navigation, and high-fidelity wireless audio. The Company has an extensive portfolio of 100+ high-performance RF and microwave semiconductor devices with 50+ new products in development. As one of the fastest-growing semiconductor firms in the industry, Guerrilla RF drives innovation through its R&D to commercialization initiatives and focuses on product excellence and custom solutions to underserved markets. The Company has shipped over 175 million devices and has repeatedly been included in Inc. Magazine’s annual “Inc. 5000” list. Guerrilla RF recently made the top “Inc. 500” list for the second year in a row. For more information, please visit https://guerrilla-rf.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

