126 to 142 GHz RF Power Amplifier

The AT-PA-126142-3320 RF power amplifier operates from 126 to 142 GHz and delivers a saturated RF output power level of +20 dBm with gain of 33 dB. This amplifier exhibits high gain, high linearity, and low input/output return loss with a flat gain response. It requires a single DC supply of +10 V and consumes 35 mA of current. It is available in a module that measures 55 x 45 x 20 mm with WR-06 waveguide anti-cocking flange and is well suited for D-band imaging, foreign object debris (FOD), test equipment, RF-over-Fiber (RoF), and radar system applications. The company also offers many other antennas covering millimeter-wave and terahertz frequencies.

