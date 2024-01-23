Broadband Coaxial Switch

The CCR/CR-48K is a broadband, multi-throw, electromechanical coaxial switch designed to switch a microwave signal from a common input to any of 3, 4, 6, or 8 outputs. The characteristic impedance is 50 ohms. The switches use the popular connector spacing on a 1.062-in. circle. Each position has an individual actuator mechanism, allowing random position selection and reducing switching time. The normally open actuator opens all paths when the switch is de-energized. Operating temperature range is -25° C to +65° C, the maximum frequency of operation is 40 GHz, and the switching time is 15 ms or less. The switch requires an actuation voltage of 12 to 28 VDC at 140 mA, and its operating lifetime is at least 5 million cycles.

