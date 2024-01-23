The QEL-ST-2-18-N-SG-R is a cylindrical paraboloid direction-finding antenna that operates from 2 to 18 GHz. This horizontally/vertically or ±45°-polarized antenna provides a gain of 13 to 24 dBi and has a VSWR of less than 2.5:1. It is mounted on a high-speed rotating direct drive positioner that rotates at a speed of less than 200 rpm and includes mechanisms for complex scan control. This antenna has an azimuth beamwidth from 4° to 30° and an elevation beamwidth from 20° to 35°. It is available in a transparent, low-loss radome enclosure and is suited for receive and transmit applications including ELINT, EW, direction finding, threat emitters, meteorological sensors, and communication systems. COTS and custom linear, circular polarized and dual polar feeds are available.

