E-band MMIC LNA

The ALP291 is an E-band low-noise amplifier MMIC that operates from 71 to 86 GHz. It provides a small-signal linear gain of 28 dB with a noise figure of less than 3.2 dB and has a P1dB of 3 dBm. This amplifier is based on the 0.1 µm InP HEMT process and has a microstrip topology. It is fully passivated to ensure rugged and reliable operation and has a bond pad and backside Ti/Au metallization compatible with conventional die attach, thermos-compression, and thermos-sonic wire bonding assembly techniques. It requires a DC supply of 1.3 VDC and consumes 25 mW of power. This amplifier is available as a die that measures 1.6 mm square and is suited for point-to-point digital radios, point-to-multipoint digital radios, and SATCOM terminal applications.

