High-Gain Client Node

The cnWave 60 GHz solution provides easy, fast, and cost-effective wireless gigabit connectivity for edge access and/or high capacity backhaul for edge access solutions at a significantly lower TCO than fiber infrastructure. It provides service providers with access to gigabit speeds for business and residential connectivity, backhaul for Wi-Fi access, or LTE/5G small cells. Certified for Facebook Terragraph, cnWave solutions efficiently handle high-density deployments in cities and suburban areas. The V3000 model has 44.5 dBi or 40.5 dBi high-gain antenna with beamforming. The Client Node (CN) can be used as a client in PMP configurations or an endpoint in PTP configurations. Latency is less than 1 ms and maximum data rates are up to 3.6 Gbs.

CAMBIUM NETWORKS

(3)