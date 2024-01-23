The LSM/180-1480 limiting amplifiers operate in the saturated region of their transfer function, minimizing output power variations and providing constant output over a wide input dynamic range. They are especially effective at minimizing the harmonic content of output power under limiting conditions and reproducing pulsed input signals with high fidelity by minimizing overshoot and recovery times. Typical applications include local oscillator networks, microwave phase/frequency discriminators, protecting circuits from overdrive damage, removing modulation from FM signals, and instantaneous frequency measurement (IFM) receivers. Gain is typically 80 dB +/- 3.5 dB, noise figure is 7.5 dB, Psat is 18 dBm, and VSWR is 2:1.

CTT INC

(4)

print