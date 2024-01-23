Phase-coherent RF Tuners

The RFT-5100 Series tuners are frequency converters with phase-coherent RF paths for upconversion and downconversion. Both converters utilize shared LOs for phase-coherent frequency conversion. The IF and instantaneous bandwidth can be tailored to customer specifications, and remote access is available via Ethernet and RS-232. The device can be controlled through either front panel controls or remotely using the Windows GUI or SCPI commands. A single set of commands controls both converters. Tuning resolution is 10 kHz, tuning speed is 2 ms, input 1-dB compression point is -15 dBm, input power iP is 3 -5 dBm, and VSWR is 2.5:1. LO Re-radiation between (23 and 40 GHz) is – 70 dBm or less, and maximum RF input level with no damage is +20 dBm.

MERCURY SYSTEMS

(4)