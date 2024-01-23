Up-and-down Converters

The UD Box 5G (24 to 44 GHz) and UD Box 0630 (6 to 30 GHz) manage frequency upconversion and downconversion from 6 GHz to 44 GHz covering both FR2 and FR3 bands. Combined with the company’s multi-port RF SP72T switches to 52 GHz, the integrated solution meets high-frequency measurement demands while enhancing testing throughput, eliminating manual control and mass cabling limitations. UD models feature a programmable local oscillator, and both devices offer a control API for automation.

TMY TECHNOLOGY INC. (TMYTEK)

(3)

print