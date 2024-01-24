6 to 12 GHz SMD Coupler

The IPP-7153 90-degree SMD hybrid coupler handles 100 W CW from 6 to 12 GHz and measures only 0.25 x 0.20 x 0.07″. It has less than 0.40 dB insertion loss, greater than 16 dB of isolation, and VSWR is less than 1.4:1. Amplitude and phase balance are +/- 0.7 dB and +/- 6 degrees, respectively. A 90-degree hybrid coupler is a four-port device used either to equally split an input signal into two paths with a 90-degree phase shift between them or to combine two signals while maintaining high isolation between them.

