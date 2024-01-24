  1. Home
  2. On The Market
  3. 6 to 12 GHz SMD Coupler
On The Market
0

6 to 12 GHz SMD Coupler

6 to 12 GHz SMD Coupler
7
0

The IPP-7153 90-degree SMD hybrid coupler handles 100 W CW from 6 to 12 GHz and measures only 0.25 x 0.20 x 0.07″. It has less than 0.40 dB insertion loss, greater than 16 dB of isolation, and VSWR is less than 1.4:1. Amplitude and phase balance are +/- 0.7 dB and +/- 6 degrees, respectively. A 90-degree hybrid coupler is a four-port device used either to equally split an input signal into two paths with a 90-degree phase shift between them or to combine two signals while maintaining high isolation between them.

INNOVATIVE POWER PRODUCTS

(7)

print

Related posts:

  1. 90° Hybrid Coupler
  2. Power Combiner/Divider
  3. Dual-Directional Coupler
  4. 90 Degree Coupler
tags:
mpdigest
Related Posts
Mar2022-16

90° Hybrid Coupler

mpdigest 0
Oct2022-14

Power Combiner/Divider

mpdigest 0
Jan2023-11

Dual-Directional Coupler

mpdigest 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

© 2023 Octagon Communications
Close

Share this video