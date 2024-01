The 5030 millimeter-wave synthesizer module covers 18 GHz to 32 GHz (tunable from 16 GHz to 34 GHz at reduced power) with an output power of 18 dBm and -100 dBc/Hz phase noise at a 10 kHz offset. Housed in a 4.3 x 3.2 x 0.5 in. package, it requires less than 8 W from a 5 to 15 VDC supply and supports Ethernet, USB, and TTL serial communication with the integrated web server, Windows®, or any terminal program.

