Keysight Leads Skylo Non-Terrestrial Network Certification Program with Validated Test Cases

Keysight now has 21 approved test cases available for non-terrestrial network chipset, module, and device certification onto Skylo mobile operator networks

Strategic collaboration positions Keysight as the leading test equipment vendor for the Skylo certification program and non-terrestrial networks validation

Test cases emulate real world conditions including geostationary orbit, geosynchronous orbit and signal-to-noise-plus-interference ratio

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) has extended the number of its test cases available for the Skylo Technologies non-terrestrial network (NTN) certification program to 21. Available in the Keysight RF/RRM Carrier Acceptance Toolset (RCAT), the new test cases give developers additional ways to certify 3GPP 5G Release 17 (Rel-17) NTN chipsets, modules, and devices using narrowband internet of things (NB-IoT) for Skylo’s network.

As mobile operators begin to extend secure, reliable, and high-bandwidth connectivity across their entire geographical footprint through NTN, chipset and device makers are searching for tools to validate and certify products for these new networks. Recognizing this critical industry need, Keysight and Skylo have been collaborating to develop seamless NTN certification testing solutions approved by organizations such as the Global Certification Forum (GCF) and the PTCRB.

The new, jointly developed test cases cover radio frequency (RF) and functional performance aspects of NB communication that are unique to NTN. These include the technical challenges posed by doppler effects arising from the distance and relative speed between devices and satellites. The RCAT Skylo release addresses this by emulating real world conditions including geostationary orbit (GEO), geosynchronous orbit (GSO), and signal-to-noise-plus-interference ratio (SINR). The RCAT solution achieves a balance between test complexity and the emulation of real-world network conditions.

This strategic partnership positions Keysight as the leading test equipment vendor for the Skylo Certification program and NTN testing. Keysight and Skylo are continuing to collaborate on supplementary tests for future releases of Skylo’s NTN certification program. This ongoing commitment to innovation underscores their dedication to the long-term success of NTN development since the initial test case release in September 2023.

Ian Milne, Head of Quality and Standards at Skylo Technologies, said: “The journey between our two companies has been exceptional, and we are thrilled to witness the results, with our certification program gaining interest from key industry players. We eagerly anticipate continuing our collaboration with Keysight to achieve our shared goal of ensuring high-quality service to hybrid terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks, in which Skylo plays a key role.”

Jose Ignacio Espinola, Director of NTN Certification Solutions at Keysight, said: “Keysight is a pioneer in supporting the scale-up of NTN by using a combination of 3GPP and service provider standards to develop and prioritize certification testing. Our commitment is reflected in bringing advanced test solutions to market first, and we are leading certification efforts with every major vendor and chipset maker on testing critical aspects of satellite communications. This significant milestone with Skylo validates our efforts and inspires us to contribute continuously to the successful development of NTN.”

Keysight and Skylo will demonstrate the conformance testing of NB-NTN for the Skylo network at Mobile World Congress 2024, Hall 5 Stand #5E12, with the first-to-market, RCAT satellite service operator acceptance solution.

Resources

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

(0)