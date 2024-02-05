Saelig Announces New Distribution Agreement for Elite RF’s Wideband RF Amplifiers and Test Products in North America   

Fairport, NY. Saelig Company Inc. (Fairport, NY) announces its appointment as an authorized distributor for Elite RF – an innovative RF technology company based in Hanover Park, Illinois, which produces wireless products ranging from basic-function PA modules to complete, multifunction PA assemblies with embedded software and controllers. Elite RF specializes in very wideband, affordable RF amplifiers with frequencies up to 18GHz, with narrow to multi-octave and multi-decade bandwidths and power levels from 1W up to and exceeding 100kW. Elite RF leverages “building block” combinations, coupled with a century’s worth of experience, for developing custom designs, if required, that have advanced functionality and custom packaging.

“Saelig Company has a wide knowledge of the RF marketplace, with multiple contacts in the defense and manufacturing industry. We are looking forward to our future cooperation from which RF customers will benefit,” stated Elite RF’s Chief Operating Officer Deep Patel. “Our partnership with Saelig contributes to our ongoing successful worldwide growth strategy. We know that Saelig’s helpful technology team will be able to offer a competent resource for customers looking for the best, cost-effective RF solutions.”

“Elite RF’s products are a welcome addition to our expanding selection of RF products that offer price/performance advantages,” said Alan Lowne, Saelig’s founder and CEO. “They allow us to maintain our commitment of providing and supporting the best engineering products available. Since 1988, Saelig has supplied Fortune 500, government contractors, and equipment manufacturers with unique technology solutions, and the addition of Elite RF’s amplifiers adds to our wide range of RF test products.”

Elite RF provides an extensive portfolio of product designs that includes over two hundred documented and verified solutions. These range from basic-function PA modules to complete, multifunction PA assemblies with embedded software and controllers which offer flexibility to manage SWaP-C demands for commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) needs. These amplifiers are designed to operate in harsh conditions and come with a 3 year manufacturer warranty.

For detailed specifications, free technical assistance or additional information, please contact Saelig 888-7SAELIG, via email: info@saelig.com, or visit www.saelig.com.

About Saelig Company Inc.

Founded in 1988 in Rochester, New York, Saelig is a North American distributor with a growing reputation for finding and sourcing remarkable, unique test and measurement and control products and components for use in a wide variety of industries. Products lines are continuously added from sources across the globe, and are offered at competitive prices, accompanied by full in-house technical support, exceptional customer service, and fast delivery. For full details of available product lines, please visit www.saelig.com.

(0)

print