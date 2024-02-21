Signal Hound Expands Footprint by Doubling Space at Headquarters Facility

Signal Hound today announced it is expanding its physical presence by doubling the footprint at their southwest Washington headquarters by 11,000 square feet. The decision to expand operations is a result of Signal Hound’s recent growth and the additional necessity for increased capacity for current and future needs.

“This is an exciting milestone in the company’s history, and all of this is made possible by our growth trajectory,” said Harrison Osbourn, Signal Hound’s CEO. “The added space will serve us well as we continue to add to our team and product portfolio.”

Earlier this year, Signal Hound officially assumed occupancy of the raw space, which is the other half of the building in which the company currently resides.

Artist render of Signal Hound expansion

“We will use the additional square footage initially for storage, added production space, and increased shipping capacity while we put together an expansion plan based on the needs of the business.” Osbourn continued. “This is a significant step for Signal Hound. We look forward to continued growth and product innovation in 2024 and beyond.”

In 2023, Signal Hound officially added the SP145 14.5 GHz Real-Time Spectrum Analyzer to its high-performance line of spectrum analyzers and is planning to launch several new products in the coming years. To learn more about Signal Hound and its full product portfolio, visit www.signalhound.com.

About Signal Hound

Signal Hound is a manufacturer of accessible, versatile, precision test equipment based in Battle Ground, WA. Starting out as Test Equipment Plus in 1996 and offering used test equipment and repair services, Signal Hound expanded its offerings in 2010 with the introduction of the USB-SA44 USB-powered spectrum analyzer. Signal Hound has since added several award-winning RF spectrum analyzers and signal generators, now sold globally. Visit www.signalhound.com for more information.

