The HL9469 broadband Z-matched pick-off tee is available as either matched pairs or individual devices that offer flat frequency response from DC to 110 GHz on both the thru and pick-off lines. It is suitable for use in 224 Gb/s PAM4 communications systems and as a trigger source with minimum perturbation of the thru signal path and injection of amplitude noise on the thru path for compliance testing. Digital oscilloscope applications include pre-scaler triggering, synchronization, and clock/data recovery. Group delay is less than 15 dB at 100 GHz, amplitude match is ±0.75 dB, insertion loss is 4 dB +/-1 dB, and amplitude and phase match are +/-10 deg. The module uses 1-mm connectors. The company offers a wide array of variations for these applications as well.

