Keysight Joins U.S. Commerce Department’s AI Safety Institute Consortium

U.S. Department of Commerce’s NIST forms AI Safety Consortium to enable development and responsible use of safe and trustworthy AI

New measurement science is required to standardize interoperable techniques and metrics

Keysight is using AI in solutions and enabling the industry to validate AI in their systems

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) has joined other industry leaders and key AI stakeholders in a U.S. Department of Commerce initiative to support the development and deployment of trustworthy and safe AI. Established by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC) will bring together AI creators and users, academics, government and industry researchers, and civil society organizations to meet this mission.

The consortium includes more than 200 member companies and organizations that are on the frontlines of developing, validating, and using AI systems, as well as the civil society and academic teams that are building the foundational understanding of how AI can and will transform our society. These entities represent the nation’s largest companies and its innovative startups; creators of the world’s most advanced AI systems and hardware; key members of civil society and the academic community; and representatives of professions with deep engagement in AI’s use today. The consortium will develop science-based and empirically backed guidelines and standards for AI measurement and policy to lay the foundation of AI safety across the world.

As a leader in measurement science, Keysight uses AI as a powerful enabler of its advanced design, emulation, and test solutions. Keysight is also partnering with industry leaders to advance AI learning for wireless communications testing, optimize wireless performance with AI, and validate the data center hardware needed to support AI cloud architectures. In addition, Keysight is enabling the aerospace & defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and computing industries to drive higher performance and sustainability through the promise of AI. Keysight is engaged in multiple standards and research initiatives related to the nascent field of validation of AI systems.

Gina M. Raimondo, U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary, said: “The U.S. government has a significant role to play in setting the standards and developing the tools we need to mitigate the risks and harness the immense potential of artificial intelligence. President Biden directed us to pull every lever to accomplish two key goals: set safety standards and protect our innovation ecosystem. That’s precisely what the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium is set up to help us do. Through President Biden’s landmark Executive Order, we will ensure America is at the front of the pack – and by working with this group of leaders from industry, civil society, and academia, together we can confront these challenges to develop the measurements and standards we need to maintain America’s competitive edge and develop AI responsibly.”

Satish Dhanasekaran, Chief Executive Officer, Keysight, said: “AI is a critical driver for many advancements in communications, defense, transportation, energy, electronics and computing, which makes it a highly relevant technology for Keysight and its customers. Our membership in AISIC is one of several engagements we have with industry partners, research organizations, standards bodies, and government in this exciting field. As a leading design, emulation, and test solutions provider, we stand ready to work with our AISIC peers to develop the measurements and standards to ensure the safety and trustworthiness of AI. This is an essential part of the role we are playing in this technology revolution.”

