Rohde & Schwarz Presents 3GPP 5G Conformance Test Solutions with Smallest Footprint on the Market

Rohde & Schwarz is introducing two new setups for 5G RF and RRM conformance testing. The R&S TS8980S-4A is a cost-efficient single-box solution tailored to 3GPP inband test cases, and the R&S TS8980FTA-3A is a single-rack solution covering all inband and out-of-band test cases. No other solution on the market offers the same capabilities in such a compact format.Caption: The R&S TS8980S-4A, based on an enhanced R&S CMX500, provides 3GPP conformance tests for RRM and RF inband in a single box.

The R&S TS8980 is an official 5G conformance test platform approved by the Global Certification Forum (GCF) and the PCS Type Certification Review Board (PTCRB). Chipset, modem and end device manufacturers as well as test houses can use the test system to perform RF (TP298) and RRM (TP296) tests in line with 3GPP specifications. The platform also meets the test requirements of network operators and regulatory bodies.

The R&S TS8980S-4A, based on an enhanced R&S CMX500, provides 3GPP conformance tests for RRM and RF inband in a single box

Rohde & Schwarz has developed two new setups for its successful R&S TS8980 family: the R&S TS8980S-4A and the R&S TS8980FTA-3A. These solutions meet the market requirements for reduced hardware and a smaller footprint.

The R&S TS8980FTA-3A is the most compact RF and RRM conformance test solution on the market

The single-box solution R&S TS8980S-4A is a fully automated conformance test system for performing validated conformance test cases up to 8 GHz and 4 carrier aggregation (4 CA). Based on an enhanced R&S CMX500 one-box 5G signaling tester (OBT), it is a cost-efficient solution that supports 3GPP RX/TX inband conformance test cases, demodulation and radio resource management (RRM) test cases. Customers can also upgrade their R&S CMX500 to a R&S TS8980S-4A. This solution is particularly attractive for 5G device manufacturers who want to perform inband testing inhouse and outsource out-of-band testing to a test house. The automation is based on the R&S Contest software platform with an intuitive GUI, advanced tools for fast debugging and a sophisticated report manager for big data analysis and cloud services.

The single-rack solution R&S TS8980FTA-3A is the most compact conformance test solution on the market. It supports the full range of both inband and out-of-band test cases and the entire device certification process for RF and RRM, covering 5G NR as defined by 3GPP and carrier acceptance specifications. Typically, these capabilities require a two-rack solution. Now, Rohde & Schwarz has succeeded in reducing the footprint of this test system to a single rack setup, allowing it to be installed in laboratories with limited floor space.

Rohde & Schwarz will showcase its conformance test systems at Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona in hall 5, booth 5A80. For information on the solutions, visit: https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/products/test-and-measurement/conformance-test-systems-3gpp-ctia/rs-ts8980-conformance-test-system_63493-8181.html

Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz is striving for a safer and connected world with its Test & Measurement, Technology Systems and Networks & Cybersecurity Divisions. For 90 years, the global technology group has pushed technical boundaries with developments in cutting-edge technologies. The company’s leading-edge products and solutions empower industrial, regulatory and government customers to attain technological and digital sovereignty. The privately owned, Munich based company can act independently, long-term and sustainably. Rohde & Schwarz generated net revenue of EUR 2.78 billion in the 2022/2023 fiscal year (July to June). On June 30, 2023, Rohde & Schwarz had around 13,800 employees worldwide.

(1)