Mouser Electronics Sponsors 2024 Global Create the Future Design Contest, Now Accepting Entries

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the 22nd Create the Future Design Contest, a global challenge to engineers and innovators around the world to design the next great thing for a chance to win the grand prize. Mouser, which has sponsored the contest for over ten years, is joined again by valued manufacturers Intel® and Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) as co-sponsors. The competition is produced by SAE Media Group, an SAE International Company, and Tech Briefs magazine. COMSOL is also a principal sponsor of the contest.

The contest opens for entries on March 1 and closes on July 1, 2024. The grand prize winner receives worldwide recognition and a cash prize of $25,000 for an innovative product that benefits society and the economy. Previous contests have produced more than 15,000 design ideas from engineers, entrepreneurs and students in more than 100 countries.

“At Mouser, fostering innovation is rooted in our foundation from the company’s earliest days,” said Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics’ Senior Vice President of Marketing. “We are proud to sponsor programs like the Create the Future Design Contest to support the innovators, inventors, engineers and scientists who will create what’s next in technology.”

The Create the Future Design Contest brings attention to product designs that enhance humanity, improve healthcare quality or help provide sustainable solutions. Previous grand prize-winning entries include self-destroying plastics, a self-contained organ and limb transport device, and an economical, rapid screening device to prevent food-borne illness.

The contest was created in 2002 by the publishers of Tech Briefs magazine to help stimulate and reward engineering innovation. The grand prize winner will be chosen from the winners in seven entry categories: Aerospace and Defense, Automotive/Transportation, Electronics, Manufacturing and Materials, Medical, Robotics and Automation, and Sustainable Technology.

For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/createthefuture/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

(12)