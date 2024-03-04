Over 100 New Models Added to The Modelithics COMPLETE+3D Library for Ansys HFSS

Modelithics® is pleased to announce the release of the Modelithics COMPLETE+3D Library v24.0 for Ansys® HFSS™. This release includes approximately 120 new models, representing over 1,500 additional components, and is now compatible with Ansys HFSS 2024 R1. With this release, Modelithics COMPLETE+3D Library now represents over 26,000 components from 70+ vendors. The release is backward compatible with previous Modelithics library releases.

Within this release over 90 new electromagnetic (EM) HFSS 3D Components are available in geometry models and 3D Brick EM Models™ formats for many company manufacturers, including new models for Amotech, Johanson Technology, Kyocera-AVX, Samsung, Taiyo Yuden, Vishay and many more! New 3D EM models are available for Tecdia single-layer capacitors as well as Murata inductors. As part of this library release, Modelithics is introducing a new 3D Brick EM model format that is compatible with Ansys HFSS 3D Layout. Modelithics 3D Brick EM Models combine the best of both 3D and circuit simulation techniques and are for use with capacitors.

Also available with this release, are over 25 new Microwave Global Models™ for capacitor, inductor, and resistor families for Dalicap, Johanson Technology, Murata, Piconics, Susumu, TDK, Voltronics and Würth Elektronik. Modelithics Microwave Global Models are powerful measurement-based models that are highly scalable. Designers can specify a desired substrate and solder-pad dimensions and the model will then scale accordingly. Microwave Global Models also scale with respect to part values, making them ideal for tuning and optimization.

Through the Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) program, FREE 90-day use of Modelithics models for Amotech, Dalicap, Kyocera-AVX, Piconics, Susumu, Tecdia and Vishay components are available. For more information or to request free use of the new models for these MVP’s or other available Modelithics MVP sponsored models, please visit www.modelithics.com/MVP.

For more information about this new release and further details on the new models available, please review the v24.0 release notes. To request a free trial, please visit the Modelithics website at www.modelithics.com/mvp/HFSS.

