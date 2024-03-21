20 kW TWT Amplifier

The 20000TP8G12 is a forced air-cooled, broadband traveling wave tube amplifier system designed for pulse applications at low to moderate duty factors. Its TWT subsystems provide at least 20 kW of pulse power, and the amplifier’s front panel digital display shows forward and reflected average power output or forward and reflected peak power, plus system status indicators including power on, warm-up, standby, faults, and excess average or peak reflected power warning. Standard features include an IEEE-488 interface, TTL gating, VSWR protection, RF output sample ports, auto sleep, and monitoring of TWT helix current, cathode voltage, collector voltage, heater current and voltage, baseplate temperature, and cabinet temperature.

AR RF/MICROWAVE INSTRUMENTATION

(5)