40 GHz GaN Amplifier Die

The GAN-TWA RF power amplifier is fabricated using HRL’s T-gate GaN HEMT process. Front-side bond pads for RF and DC, and backside metallization are Ti/Au. The die is compatible with conventional wire and ribbon bonding and die attach processes. The GAN-TWA typically provides 29 dBm of RF output with 10 dB of gain and a PAE of 14% at 10 GHz. At 40 GHz, the values are 27 dBm, 7 dB and 10%. Noise figure is 3 dB, bias is 14 VDC at 50 mA, and the die measures 2.7 x 1.5 x 0.05 mm.

