Coherent 3U T/R Module
The DCM3220 T/R module in a 3U OpenVPX enclosure suits SIGINT, DRFM systems, and ECM applications in unmanned airborne and naval environments. It offers sub-sample coherency optimized to minimize the phase deviation between RF ports, enabling modular direction finding and beamforming applications. It passes each digitized stream into a Virtex FPGA and Zynq MPSoC for data processing and control operations. It routes the data within the FPGA and to external interfaces such as PCIe using AXI4-Stream switches and interfaces. The transceiver is conduction-cooled, has an internal clock to synchronize with other cards for parallel signal processing, and has a system security engineering (SSE) engine for secure transmission.

MERCURY SYSTEMS

